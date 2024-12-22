Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead in a rush to get Christmas gifts

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say the death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events has increased from 13 to 32. Many of the victims collapsed during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items. The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist on Saturday organized a food distribution. Ten others were confirmed dead in similar circumstances in capital Abuja. It is the third such stampede at a charity event in Nigeria in the last week as the country struggles with its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.