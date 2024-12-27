Appeals court overturns ex-49er Dana Stubblefield’s rape conviction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has overturned the rape conviction of former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield. According to the decision Wednesday, prosecutors made racially discriminatory statements during his trial, violating the California Racial Justice Act of 2022. The retired football player was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in October 2020 after being convicted of raping a developmentally disabled woman in 2015. Prosecutors said he lured the woman to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. Defense attorneys argued that there was no rape, and Stubblefield said the woman consented to sex in exchange for money.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.