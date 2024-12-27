Georgia shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured at ‘shot house’ selling bootleg alcohol

MACON, Ga (AP) — Georgia officials say a shooting that killed one man and injured six other people took place at a “shot house” where alcohol was being sold illegally. The shooting happened at the same house in Macon where a person was also fatally shot in January. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Jawasiki Deuventa Guyton died at a hospital. Another man was critically injured, while five others are expected to recover. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says someone started shooting “indiscriminately” after an argument broke out at around 1 a.m. Thursday. Davis says investigators are seeking to question someone but didn’t name a suspect. Investigators have been trying to shut down shot houses in the neighborhood for more than a year.

