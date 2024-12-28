Republicans gain temporary control of Minnesota House after Democrat decides not to appeal ruling

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Republicans will start off the year with at least a temporary majority in the Minnesota House. Democrat Curtis Johnson announced Friday he would not appeal a judge’s decision that he failed to establish residency in the district he was elected to represent. The Republican majority may not last long. Gov. Tim Walz has already scheduled a Jan. 28 special election in the Democratic-leaning district. Republicans could still work to advance their party’s goals. They could force some difficult votes and possibly launch an investigation into the Walz administration’s efforts to prevent fraud.

