Thick fog disrupts some flights on one of the UK’s busiest weekends for travel
LONDON (AP) — Travelers flying to or from the U.K. are facing further disruptions as thick fog and low visibility restrict air traffic on one of the year’s busiest weekends. Gatwick Airport in London warned that some flights may be delayed throughout Saturday and apologized for the inconvenience. Flights were delayed by up to three hours late Friday because of poor weather conditions. At least 40 flights from the airport, mostly short haul to Europe, were delayed Saturday morning. Heathrow Airport, one of Europe’s busiest, also advised passengers to check with their airlines regarding potential delays. Weather forecasters say conditions are expected to improve Sunday.