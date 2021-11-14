Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29, 2008.

Facts

Ten Pakistani men associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012.

They traveled from Karachi, Pakistan, to Mumbai via boat. Along the way, they hijacked a fishing trawler and killed four crew members, throwing their bodies overboard. They also slit the captain’s throat.

The terrorists docked at the Mumbai waterfront near the Gateway of India monument. They hijacked cars, including a police van, and split into at least three groups to carry out the attacks, according to police. The attackers used automatic weapons and grenades.

Locations

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station:

November 26, 2008 – Approximately 58 people are killed during a 90-minute attack.

As the gunmen leave the train station, they fire into a crowd gathered around a police barricade. Ten additional people are killed outside the station.

Cafe Leopold:

November 26, 2008 – Approximately 10 people are killed in an attack which lasts 10-15 minutes.

Cama and Albless Hospital:

November 26, 2008 – Outside the hospital, gunmen ambush a group of police officers and kill six of them.

Nariman House:

November 26-28, 2008 – Seven people are killed in a three-day siege at a Jewish community center.

Oberoi-Trident Hotel:

November 26-28, 2008 – Approximately 30 people are killed in a three-day siege.

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel:

November 26-29, 2008 – Approximately 31 people are killed in the four-day siege.

Aftermath

February 25, 2009 – Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, is formally charged.

October 3, 2009 – US citizen David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani) is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of scouting out locations to target in the Mumbai attack.

October 18, 2009 – Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana is arrested in Chicago. He is accused of facilitating the 2008 attacks by helping Headley obtain a fake visa to travel to Pakistan.

November 25, 2009 – Seven men are charged in Pakistan in connection with the attacks, including the alleged mastermind, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

March 18, 2010 – Headley pleads guilty.

May 3, 2010 – Kasab is convicted of murder, conspiracy and waging war on India.

May 6, 2010 – Kasab is sentenced to death by hanging.

June 9, 2011 – Rana is found not guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to the Mumbai attackers. He is found guilty of two other charges, including providing material support to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

November 21, 2012 – Kasab is executed at 7:30 a.m. in an Indian prison.

January 24, 2013 – Headley is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

March 13, 2015 – The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan orders the release of Lakhvi, calling his detention illegal.

April 10, 2015 – Lakhvi is released on bail.

January 29, 2017 – Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, the leader of a group associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, is placed under house arrest in Pakistan for his suspected role in the Mumbai attacks.

November 24, 2017 – Lahore High Court frees Saeed from house arrest citing a lack of evidence. The United States, which labels Saeed as the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, said it was “deeply concerned” about his release.

July 17, 2019 – Saeed is arrested by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department on terror financing charges unrelated to the Mumbai attacks.

February 12, 2020 – Saeed is convicted of terror financing charges and sentenced to two prison terms of five and half years, to run concurrently.

December 10, 2020 – Headley receives a pardon by a court in Mumdai, India, in exchange for detailed testimony regarding Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and the attacks. He testifies February 2016 from prison in the United States.

January 2, 2021 – Lakhvi is arrested in Pakistan on charges related to financing terrorists attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba, not to a specific event. Six days later he is sentenced to three concurrent five-year sentences.

