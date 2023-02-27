Hong Kong scraps mask mandate after nearly three years

generating…

Hong Kong, one of the last major international cities requiring Covid face masks, has announced it will end its controversial mandate more than three years into the pandemic.

The mandate, enforced through fines that can reach more than $1,000, had previously required facial coverings in all public spaces including outdoor and indoor areas, and public transport.

It will now be fully lifted starting Wednesday, the city’s leader John Lee announced on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come

