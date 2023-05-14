Opposition parties deliver surprise challenge to military leaders in Thai election

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

Thai voters have dealt a surprise blow to the ruling military-backed government in the country’s general election, throwing their support behind progressive anti-establishment parties that could change the course of the kingdom’s politics after years of military rule.

With 97% of votes counted before an unexplained pause at almost 2 a.m. local time Monday, the Move Forward party was projected to win 148 seats, with Pheu Thai party in second place with 138 seats.

In the early hours of Monday, Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who rode a wave of youth support on social media, tweeted his readiness to assume the leadership: “We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better, and change is possible if we start today … our dream and hope are simple and straightforward, and no matter if you would agree or disagree with me, I will be your prime minister. And no matter if you have voted for me or have not, I will serve you.”

But it’s not clear who will take power.

The junta-era constitution gives the establishment-dominated upper house a significant say in who can ultimately form a government.

The Secretary General of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. local time Monday to explain progress with the vote count.

Before counting paused, the Bhumjai Thai party was in third position, projected to win around 70 seats, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s party potentially would grab about 12 seats.

Prayut’s rise from military coup leader to prime minister has been marred with controversy, growing authoritarianism and widening inequality. Hundreds of activists have been arrested during his leadership under draconian laws such as sedition or lese majeste.

His military government’s mismanagement in handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economy also amplified calls for Prayut to step down and continued well into 2021.

He survived several no-confidence votes in parliament during his term which attempted to remove him from power.

The election is the first since youth-led mass pro-democracy protests in 2020 and only the second since a military coup in 2014 ousted an elected government, restoring a conservative clique that has pulled the strings in the kingdom’s turbulent politics for decades.

Before the weekend vote, Pheu Thai had topped opinion polls, campaigning on a populist platform that includes raising the minimum wage, welfare cash handouts and keeping the military out of politics.

It’s the party of the billionaire Shinawatra family — a controversial political dynasty headed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

