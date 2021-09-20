8 people killed in shooting at Russian university

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Anna Chernova, CNN

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the state investigative committee said.

A suspect entered the Perm State University campus “with an offensive weapon” and opened fire on Monday morning, the university said on its Telegram channel.

Some students and teachers locked themselves into classrooms during the attack, the university’s press service said, according to state media agency RIA Novosti.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested and wounded after resisting law enforcement officers, the investigative committee said.

He has been identified as a male student, though it was not immediately clear whether he was a student at Perm State University.

The investigative committee said “exact data on the dead and injured are being clarified.” A criminal murder investigation has been opened.

