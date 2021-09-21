Sudan foils coup attempt and 40 officers arrested, senior officials say

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Nima Elbagir and Yasir Abdullah, CNN

A military coup d’etat attempt failed in Sudan on Tuesday and most of the involved officers were arrested, according to three senior government and military sources.

About 40 officers were arrested after attempting to take over the state broadcaster’s television buildings and the military general command, one senior government source said.

Following the attempt, Sudan’s military spread across the capital Khartoum.

A military statement is expected to be issued later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

