Six found guilty for Brussels terror attacks, Belgian public broadcaster reports

By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — A Brussels court on Tuesday found six out of ten suspects guilty of “terrorist murder” in the 2016 Brussels attacks, according to Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Belgium began its largest ever trial last year to determine whether 10 men played a part in the suicide bombings on March 22, 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, which saw suicide bombers detonate several explosions in Brussels airport and a metro station in the city.

Belgium at the time had been a focus for counterterrorism officials because of the large number of Belgian foreign fighters who have traveled to join ISIS and other terror groups in Syria and Iraq – more per capita than any other European Union country.

