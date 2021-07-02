One in custody after rabbi stabbed near Jewish day school in Boston

CNN - National

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Travis Nichols

One person is in custody after a rabbi was stabbed near a Jewish day school in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Boston Police confirmed the stabbing incident at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Avenue and Washington Street, in the Brighton section of Boston. Shaloh House School Executive Director Rabbi Dan Rodkin identified the victim of the stabbing near the school to CNN as Rabbi Shlomo Noginski.

According to police, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Rodkin said the Rabbi is in stable condition, and “in good spirits and being treated in the hospital for stab wounds to his arm.”

From his hospital bed, Rabbi Noginski thanked the police. “I am grateful for the Boston Police Department for their rapid response and relieved the perpetrator is in custody,” he said, according to CNN affiliate WBZ.

According to the Boston Police, the investigation of the incident remains ongoing. They identified the suspect in custody as Khaled Awad, 24, of Brighton.

Awad on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and battery on a police officer, according to Bob McGovern, communications director for the Public Defender Agency of Massachusetts.

CNN has reached out to Steve Weymouth, an attorney for Awad, for comment.

Awad was ordered held without bail and will remain in custody pending another court hearing scheduled for July 8.

Rabbi Rodkin said Shaloh House School immediately took security measures.

“As soon as our staff became aware of what happened outside, our facility went into lock down to ensure the safety of all the children and staff in our program. At no point during the incident were any of the children in danger,” Rodkin said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. “We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New England is monitoring developments connected to the stabbing, according to a tweet the organization released Thursday afternoon.

