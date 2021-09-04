South Carolina man wins $200,000 lottery with numbers he saw on a TV show

CNN - National

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Watching TV paid off for a South Carolina man who chose five lucky numbers to win a $200,000 lottery prize, beating the more than 1 in 500,000 odds.

“I saw them on television,” the winner, who remains anonymous but has been identified as a male, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Although he did not reveal the TV show, the winner noticed the numbers 1, 10, 16, 17 and 18 — the winning combination — on a program he was watching, according to a press release.

He purchased the $5 Palmetto Cash Five lottery ticket at a grocery store about 86 miles from Columbia, in Chesterfield, South Carolina. The store, a Piggly Wiggly outlet, received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The man joins another big-time winner from South Carolina who recently won two lottery prizes in two weeks, making him a millionaire.

The man from Grand Strand bought two Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets, one of which resulted in a $40,000 prize. Just 11 days later, he won $3 million with another ticket.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.