Del Rio camp cleared as last remaining migrants depart

CNN - National

By Josh Campbell and Conor Powell, CNN

After several days of living in squalid conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge, the last remaining migrants departed a makeshift camp there just before noon local time on Friday.

A CNN team captured images under the bridge of the final two buses as they departed for US Customs and Border Protection processing centers.

A surge of migrants — many of them Haitian — had converged on the temporary site at the bridge, the result of word-of-mouth or social media posts saying that the border at Del Rio was open, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz previously said.

Chaotic scenes at the bridge, including law enforcement on horseback using aggressive tactics against migrants, had sparked anger from both local and federal officials.

Earlier Friday morning, Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, had told CNN just 144 migrants remained, waiting to be processed by US immigration authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.