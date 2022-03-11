Hispanics in the US Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the Hispanic population in the United States, via the Census Bureau.

Facts

The Office of Management and Budget describes Hispanic or Latino ethnicity as “a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race.”

Hispanic people are the largest minority in the United States. Only Mexico has a larger Hispanic population than the United States.

In 2018, the Census Bureau projected that in 2060, Hispanic people will comprise 27.5% of the total population, with 111 million Hispanic individuals residing in the United States.

In 2020, Hispanics made up 11% of the electorate, compared to 8% in 2018 and 10% in 2016.

There are 62,080,044 Hispanic people in the United States, comprising 18.7% of the population.

There are more than one million Hispanic residents in ten US states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Texas.

An estimated 41,757,391 US residents, or 13.5% of the population, speak Spanish at home.

An estimated 23,484,777 Spanish speakers also speak English “very well,” according to the 2019 Census survey. An additional 6,762,059 reported they speak English “well.”

Of the 62,080,044 Hispanic people in the United States, the following is a breakdown of how they define their race:

Some Other Race alone: 26,225,882

Two or More Races: 20,299,960

White alone: 12,579,626

American Indian and Alaska Native alone: 1,475,436

Black or African American alone: 1,163,862

Asian alone: 267,330

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone: 67,948

