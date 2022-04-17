9 people shot in mass shooting at South Carolina lounge, police say

By Amir Vera and Raja Razek, CNN

A mass shooting in Furman, South Carolina, left at least nine people injured Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“SLED agents are leading an investigation into a shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County this morning where at least nine people were shot,” SLED said in a news release. “At this time there are no fatalities.”

The Hampton County Sheriff’s office asked SLED to investigate the shooting, according to SLED, and additional information would be released as it becomes available.

Furman is about 50 miles north of Savannah, Georgia.

This weekend saw two shootings in South Carolina, with no fatalities in either incident as of Sunday afternoon. The other mass shooting took place at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia. Fourteen people were injured in that shooting, and one person has been arrested.

There was also another shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday that left two people dead and several others injured at a large party.

All three shootings also follow a scourge of gun violence that has been plaguing the US in the last few weeks. To date, there have been more than 130 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

