Gunman at a Texas elementary school kills 18 students and one adult before being fatally shot, officials say

By Jennifer Henderson, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson, CNN

An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 18 children and an adult at a Texas elementary school before he was killed by law enforcement officers, officials said.

The shooter — identified by Texas officials as Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde — also shot his grandmother before going to the school, three law enforcement sources told CNN. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told CNN the grandmother was airlifted to San Antonio and “is still holding on,” according to information he was given by the Texas Rangers.

The gunman is believed to have acted alone, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said.

LIVE UPDATES ON THE SHOOTING

The shooting was the deadliest at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut in 2012 that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between 6 and 7 years old.

Here are the latest developments in Tuesday’s tragedy:

• Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN’s Anderson Cooper the gunman wrecked a vehicle while driving near the school after shooting his grandmother. “The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school. That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement.”

• The gunman had body armor, the rifle and a backpack, Estrada said. Ramos made it into several classrooms, Estrada added.

• US Customs and Border Protection, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the area, assisted with the response to the shooting. A CBP agent was shot in the head. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the official.

• President Joe Biden has ordered US flags on federal grounds to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the victims of this “senseless acts of violence.”

• Uvalde Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tom Nordwick earlier said 13 children and a man in his 40s were being treated for injuries. University Hospital in San Antonio said in a tweet they received a child and an adult from the school shooting. The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition, the hospital said in a tweet.

• The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local police with the investigation.

30th shooting at a K-12 school this year

Tuesday’s incident marks at least the 30th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022. So far in 2022 there have been at least 39 shootings in K-12 schools, colleges and universities, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 51 injuries.

The Texas shooting is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.

Videos taken by a bystander, Isaias Melendez, show scores of armed officers at the scene while others flee the school.

Robb Elementary teaches second through fourth grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data. About 90% of students are Hispanic and about 81% are economically disadvantaged, the data shows. Thursday was set to be the last day of school before the summer break.

The school district said it is canceling all school activities following the shooting.

Uvalde County, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio, had a population of about 25,000 as of the 2020 Census.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecx, Joe Sutton, Andy Rose, Priscilla Alvarez and Joseph Bonheim contributed to this report.