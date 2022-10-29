Texas high school cheerleaders injured after bus flips, lands in ditch

By Rebekah Riess and Emma Tucker, CNN

A rollover accident of a bus carrying a high school cheerleading team injured students, sponsors and the driver of the bus on Friday, according to the school district.

The Elkhart Independent School District said the cheerleaders were heading to a game in Clifton when the bus flipped in a single vehicle accident and landed in a ditch off a highway outside Elkhart. Those injured were transported to a local hospital on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place on Highway 294 near Lake View Methodist Conference Center outside the city.

There were no fatalities reported as a result of the accident, the district said, adding that it will continue to provide updates as they “become available.”

“While we do not yet have the accident report, it is believed that road weather conditions may have been a factor. Parents have been notified and some have arrived on scene to pick up their student,” the district said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.