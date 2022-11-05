Record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot numbers have been drawn

By Tina Burnside and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The numbers have dropped for an estimated $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot — the “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered,” according to the multi-state game operator.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20.

The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, “breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” the participating California Lottery tweeted.

But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize are just 1 in 292.2 million.

The Guinness World Records‘ “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Saturday’s drawing took place at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It was the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.

If no one wins, it will “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” the operator said.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

