University of Kentucky student who repeatedly hurled racist slur at Black student permanently banned from campus

The student facing assault charges after she repeatedly hurled a racial slur at a Black student on campus early Sunday morning has been permanently banned from campus and could face additional charges, the University of Kentucky president said.

Sophia Rosing — who is no longer a student — was initially suspended on an interim basis, and is now no longer a student, permanently banned from campus, and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, the message from University of Kentucky (UK) President Eli Capilouto to the UK community said.

“Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations,” Capilouto continued.

“That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.”

“As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential,” he continued.

On Tuesday, Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, told CNN that she plans to withdraw from UK in the next couple of days and that she is “very embarrassed, very remorseful, very humiliated.”

Rosing has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, according to Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

