One person killed in rollover of bus chartered by Brandeis University, school says

By Claire Colbert

One person was killed in a bus rollover accident late Saturday, according to Brandeis University. The accident involved Brandeis’ Boston-Cambridge shuttle and happened on South Street near the Brandeis campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, the school said.

“We understand that local EMS transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals,” Brandeis spokesperson Julie Jette said in a written statement. “We have been informed that one person has died; that person’s identity is not confirmed.”

In an email to students and community members Sunday morning, Brandeis said school officials “are working with Waltham police to identify the individual who tragically passed away.”

The school also said many of the injured have been released from hospital, while 11 were admitted for further treatment.

“Due to privacy concerns, the names of those who were injured will not be released,” school officials noted.

“If you are a student and you have not done so already, please reach out to your family and close friends as soon as possible to let them know that you are safe,” the email said.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said early Sunday the accident is “completely under investigation,” and they had not determined a cause.

