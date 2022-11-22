Skip to Content
CNN - National
Multiple fatalities and injuries reported in shooting at a Virginia Walmart

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with multiple fatalities and injuries, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN.

Officers responded to the store around 10:12 P.M. and found evidence of a shooting inside, Kosinski told CNN.

The officers entered the store and discovered multiple people dead and injured, Kosinski said, without providing further details.

The shooter is believed to be among the dead, Kosinski said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

