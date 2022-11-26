At least 1 person killed and 5 wounded in a shooting at a shopping district near downtown Atlanta, police say

By Raja Razek, CNN

At least one person was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting after a “dispute occurred that escalated to gunfire” near Atlanta’s Atlantic Station retail district Saturday night, according to police.

At around 8 p.m., a “group of juveniles” were escorted off Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said in a news conference.

“They were removed for unruly behavior and also curfew violations for Atlantic Station,” Dearlove told reporters.

The group moved to 17th Street where the dispute occurred and “escalated to gunfire,” Dearlove said.

“We have one male deceased on scene and several victims were transported to area hospitals,” Dearlove said. “Currently homicide investigators are on scene working to establish a lead on the case and also suspect information and also identify involved parties.”

Five people are at area hospitals with gunshot wounds, Dearlove said.

While authorities are working to determine the ages of the victims, police believe “they are between 15 to 21 years old,” Dearlove said.

“We are still working to identify and determine what exactly occurred,” Dearlove said, adding it is possible there were two shooters due to the dispute being “between two groups.”

Dearlove would not say where on the sprawling midtown Atlanta commercial property the group was prior to their removal, instead deferring the question to Atlantic Station personnel.

According to the shopping district’s official website, there is a 3:00 p.m. curfew for all people under 18, at which time anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and groups of four or more juveniles “will be dispersed.”

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Atlantic Station said, “Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Colin Jeffery and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.