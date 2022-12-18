Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman’s 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held at the Lee County Jail, state police said in a news release. In addition to capital murder, both face charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

It was not immediately clear Sunday morning if Roland or Bridges had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called by Lee County Sheriff’s deputies to the home in Moro, a small community about 70 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night, around 10:45 p.m., state police said. It’s unclear what initially led authorities to the home.

Based on initial findings, authorities said they believe the boy died from injuries he may have sustained in the home three months ago, the news release said, adding the state medical examiner would be responsible for determining the manner and cause of death.

In addition, authorities continue to investigate what they believe are burn injuries on the scalp of a 6-year-old girl who also lived in the home. Roland, according to police, was also said to be the mother of that girl, who was taken to a hospital in Memphis where she is in stable condition.

