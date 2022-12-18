Parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari arrested for failure to report child’s disappearance

By Eric Levenson and Tina Burnside, CNN

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release.

Madalina’s mother Diana Cojocari, 37, and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, police said. Both Cojocari and Palmiter are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to records.

Madalina was last seen at her home in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, on November 23. Her parents took until December 15 to report her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School, where Madalina attended.

She was last seen wearing jeans; pink, purple and white Adidas shoes; and a white T-shirt and jacket, authorities said. The FBI described her as 4-foot-10-inches and weighing 90 pounds, and a photo released to the public shows a softly smiling girl wearing a shirt that reads, “I can change the world with love.”

CNN has not been able to reach Cojocari or Palmiter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.