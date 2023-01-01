2 dead and 4 others injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Florida

By Chuck Johnston and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Two people died and four others were injured in a shooting in Ocala, Florida, early Sunday, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, in an area where a crowd of about 100 people were gathered, police said in a news release.

Davonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, were identified by the police as the two people killed. Four other victims, whose names were not released, were in stable condition.

“Detectives are investigating the crime and are working diligently to determine the facts behind the fatal shooting and are actively working on leads,” Ocala police said.

“The tragic event has left many devastated and mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this terrible act,” police said.

Ocala is about 75 miles northwest of Orlando.

A few hours earlier, a New Year’s Eve shooting left a 24-year-old dead and nine others injured in Mobile, Alabama, police said. The shooting happened just blocks from where people had gathered for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

