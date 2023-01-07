Authorities working ‘around the clock’ in search for Massachusetts mother missing since New Year’s Day

By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

Authorities in Massachusetts are “working around the clock” to search for a mother of three young children missing since New Year’s Day, police said.

Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset around 4:05 a.m., January 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said at a press conference Friday.

The department tweeted Saturday that the search efforts are continuing with the help of Massachusetts State Police. They have urged the public to come forward with any information on Walshe.

The 39-year-old mother was apparently taking a ride share service to catch a flight from Boston Logan International to Washington, DC for her job last Sunday, Quigley said. It is still unclear to police if Walshe took the ride share, according to Quigley, and they are contacting ride share companies for information.

Investigators determined that Walshe never boarded a flight, Quigley said. Investigators have attempted to track Walshe’s digital footprint as part of the investigation but so far have found no cell phone or credit card activity, he added.

Walshe is an executive for a company in DC working in property management, according to Quigley. He said she had a flight booked for January 3, but a work emergency prompted her to leave sooner.

Quigley said they received “simultaneous reports” on Wednesday from Walshe’s husband and her employer in Washington regarding her disappearance.

Authorities in Cohasset and Washington have been searching for her but there has been no sign of Walshe in either location so far.

It is currently a missing person investigation and there is no evidence to support anything “suspicious or criminal,” Quigley said.

“It’s not normal that she’s missing so we automatically feel like she’s in danger from the mere fact that she’s missing,” he said. “Other than that, there’s no evidence to support anything illegal.”

“We’re just trying to locate and get her home safely,” Quigley said.

Walshe has three children between the ages of 2 and 6. She is described by police as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion.

It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent, police said.

