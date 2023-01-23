Tyre Nichols’ family to watch video Monday of his arrest by Memphis police just days before his death

By Dakin Andone and Nick Valencia, CNN

Tyre Nichols’ family is expected Monday to view footage of his arrest earlier this month, giving them a first opportunity to see what happened before he was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died days later.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Nichols’ family, said in a statement the family would hold a news conference Monday afternoon after they meet with Memphis, Tennessee, officials and view the footage.

The Memphis Police Department has terminated five police officers in connection with the 29-year-old Nichols’ death January 10, three days after the department says officers pulled over a motorist, identified as Nichols, for alleged reckless driving the previous day.

A confrontation followed, and “the suspect fled the scene on foot,” police said in a statement on social media. Officers chased him and another confrontation took place before the suspect was taken into custody, the statement said.

“Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene. The suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition,” officials said.

Nichols died a few days later, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating. The Department of Justice and the FBI have also opened a civil rights investigation.

Details about Nichols’ injuries and the cause of his death have not been released. CNN has reached out to the Shelby County coroner for comment.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office expects to release the video of Nichols’ arrest either this week or next week, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday, about a week after city officials said video recorded by officers’ body-worn cameras would be released publicly after the police department’s internal investigation was completed and the family had a chance to review the recordings.

“(The video) should be made public, it’s just a matter of when,” Director of Communications Erica Williams said, adding the Nichols family was expected to meet with the DA around 12 p.m. ET Monday.

Williams declined to characterize the nature of the video, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on it before the family sees it.

Asked if officials anticipated charges against the five officers involved in Nichols’ arrests, Williams said, “charges, if any, will be announced later this week.”

In a statement announcing the termination of the five officers, Police Chief Cerleyn “CJ” Davis said the “egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work our officers perform.” An internal review found the officers violated department policies for use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, the statement said.

The Memphis Police Association, the union representing the officers, declined to comment on the terminations beyond saying that the city of Memphis and Nichols’ family “deserve to know the complete account of the events leading up to his death and what may have contributed to it.”

