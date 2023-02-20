5 things to know for Feb. 20: Ukraine, Train wreck, Shooting, North Korea, Earthquake

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Today is Presidents Day, a federal holiday in the US commemorating George Washington’s birthday and honoring the nation’s commanders in chief. Many Americans are off work today — and most banks and postal services will not be operating. If you plan to run errands today, see what else is open and closed beforehand to avoid any unnecessary trips.

Presidents Day

1. Ukraine

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv today — his first trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began nearly one year ago. Biden, in joint remarks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced a half-billion dollars of additional assistance. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said. The visit comes just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country and after multiple invitations from Zelensky, who said he believed it was important for Biden to see the situation up close. The visit also follows in the footsteps of other world leaders in Europe who’ve met with Zelensky.

2. Ohio train wreck

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are expressing their anxiety and health concerns after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed there earlier this month. While officials have repeatedly sought to assure residents that the water and air in the community are safe, residents have been reporting rashes, nausea and headaches. This comes after vinyl chloride was released from the train following the derailment — a chemical that has the potential to kill at high levels and increase cancer risk. The state now plans to open a health clinic in East Palestine on Tuesday for residents concerned about possible symptoms. The Biden administration announced it deployed experts to help assess what dangers remain in the area after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested medical teams from the CDC and the US Department of Health.

3. Mardi Gras shooting

A shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans on Sunday night left one person dead and injured four others, including a juvenile girl. The gunfire erupted along the route of the popular Krewe of Bacchus parade, traditionally held in the run-up to the city’s raucous Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday. Police said a suspect has been arrested, although it remains unclear what led up to the shooting. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we’ll continue to work towards that end,” said Hans Ganthier, chief deputy superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. An investigation is underway to determine the shooter’s motive and whether other individuals were involved, police said.

4. North Korea

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula today, the second such test in three days. Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister warned more missile tests are to come unless the US halts military drills with South Korea. Pyongyang also launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday, its third such test in less than a year. The US Indo-Pacific Command stressed its “ironclad” commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan and said it was consulting closely with its allies and partners over the missile launches. “While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s unlawful WMD [weapons of mass destruction] and ballistic missile programs,” it said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

5. Earthquake

Turkey has ended most search and rescue operations nearly two weeks after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, the country’s disaster management authority said on Sunday. The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 46,500, according to state news agency Anadolu. Also on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $100 million in disaster relief aid for Turkey and Syria as the countries grapple with the aftermath of the quake. Blinken took a helicopter tour of some of the hardest-hit areas and told reporters that it was “really hard to put into words” the devastation he saw, adding, “We are here to stand with the people of Turkey and Syria.”

IN MEMORIAM

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing Detective John Munch in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and several other crime dramas, has died, according to his longtime manager. He was 78. Belzer “passed away peacefully” on Sunday at his home in France, his manager said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$6

That’s how much Beijing said it will offer low-income residents as a monthly handout to offset inflation. The announcement sparked anger, with many saying 40 yuan (about $6) per month is not nearly enough to help people meet their basic needs. “Is it like an insult? [The amount] just subsidizes a bowl of noodles,” said one comment on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

— The Carter Center, announcing in a statement Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care at his home “instead of additional medical intervention.” Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, is the oldest living US president in history at 98 years old. The nation’s 39th president has kept a low public profile in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his.

