5 things to know for March 10: Germany shooting, Kidnapping, Budget, China, Gun laws

NASA is tracking a newly discovered asteroid roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool that has a “small chance” of hitting Earth in 2046. While it sounds ominous, several scientists say the object is not particularly concerning because it will probably shift orbit in the coming decades.

1. Germany shooting

Seven people were killed during a mass shooting on Thursday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in the German city of Hamburg in what the country’s leader denounced as a “brutal act of violence.” The alleged perpetrator also died in the incident, Hamburg police said. There is “no confirmed information on the motive for the crime,” police said in a statement. As the investigation remains ongoing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has led politicians in denouncing the murder spree in the northern German city. “Several members of a Jehovah community fell victim to a brutal act of violence last night. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter today.

2. Mexico kidnapping

A week after the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico, investigators are still working to piece together how and why the abduction unfolded. This comes after a cartel apologized for carrying out what one victim’s father has called “a senseless crime” that left two Americans and one Mexican woman dead. The Gulf Cartel, which is believed to be responsible for the kidnapping, also issued an alleged apology letter and handed over five of its members to local authorities. The tight-knit group of friends had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros so that one of them could undergo a medical procedure — but they were violently intercepted by gunmen who fired into their vehicle, loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

3. Biden’s Budget

President Joe Biden released his annual budget Thursday, outlining his policy priorities for the year ahead. Biden’s 2024 budget mostly rehashed the president’s earlier proposals to expand the social safety net and to pay for it by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. He wants to restore the expanded child tax credit and make permanent enhanced Obamacare subsidies. And he wants to provide universal free preschool, make college more affordable and establish a national paid family and medical leave program. However, the proposed budget has no chance of making it through the Republican-controlled House. It could still frame upcoming political battles on Capitol Hill, where the GOP has yet to unveil its own spending plan.

4. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping was reappointed today for another five years in a ceremonial vote in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People — a highly choreographed exercise in political theater meant to demonstrate the legitimacy and unity of the ruling elite. He received a unanimous 2,952 votes followed by a standing ovation. The reappointment of Xi, China’s most powerful and authoritarian leader in decades, was largely seen as a formality after the 69-year-old secured a norm-shattering third term as head of the Chinese Communist Party last fall. In 2018, China’s legislature abolished presidential term limits in a ceremonial vote, effectively allowing Xi to rule for life. Nevertheless, his reappointment as head of state officially completes his transition into a second decade in power.

5. Gun laws

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a Florida law that raised the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21. The law was initially passed after 17 people were killed in a shooting by a 19-year-old at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The 3-0 ruling from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals comes as age-based restrictions are shaping up to become a flashpoint in the legal battles over gun access since the Supreme Court last year laid out a new test for determining a gun restriction’s constitutionality. But the ruling may also be short-lived after Republican lawmakers in Florida this week introduced a bill that would lower the minimum age required to buy a firearm in the state from 21 back to 18.

IN MEMORIAM

Robert Blake, a noted actor and Emmy-winner who starred in the crime series “Baretta,” has died from heart disease, his daughter said in a statement Thursday. He was 89.

