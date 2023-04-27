Louisville bank shooter’s parents: ‘We’re so sorry’

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

The parents of the Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon are opening up in a new exclusive with NBC, sharing insight into the time leading up to the deadly shooting and how they are coping with the unfathomable tragedy.

“We’re so sorry. We are heartbroken. We wish we could undo it but we know we can’t,” Lisa Sturgeon told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired Thursday.

The April 10 shooting left five people dead.

