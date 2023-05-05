5 things to know for May 5: Ukraine, Proud Boys, Serbia, Supreme Court, Kentucky Derby

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A number of exciting space events are expected this weekend, giving you a chance to see a lunar eclipse or maybe even a radiant meteor show. CNN’s Space Team has mapped out the best times you should look up in the sky to catch the spectacular celestial sightings.

1. Ukraine

The head of Wagner, a private military company hired by Russia to advance its war on Ukraine, said his fighters will leave the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut due to insufficient support from Moscow. Yevgeny Prigozhin explained he will withdraw his Wagner units on Wednesday “because without ammunition, they are doomed to a senseless death.” The move comes after the Wagner boss unleashed an expletive-laden challenge to Russia’s military leadership on Thursday, blaming them for the spike in Wagner casualties. The mercenary group has taken on a growing role in the Ukraine conflict in recent months as Russian forces falter and has been highly visible on the front lines, where Prigozhin has claimed credit for territorial gains.

2. Proud Boys

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury in Washington, DC, for their roles to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election. The guilty verdict marks the third time that prosecutors have secured convictions for seditious conspiracy in the Justice Department’s historic prosecution of those who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. A fifth defendant was found not guilty of seditious conspiracy, but all five — including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio — were convicted of at least one charge that carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.

3. Serbia

A 21-year-old gunman suspected of killing at least eight people in Serbia on Thursday has been arrested after a massive manhunt overnight involving hundreds of Serbian Special Forces members, a spokesperson for the country’s Interior Ministry said. The massacre took place Thursday night in the village of Dubona, about 37 miles southeast of the Serbian capital Belgrade. It was the country’s second mass shooting in just two days. The Balkan country was rocked by news Wednesday of a 13-year-old boy opening fire on classmates at a school in Belgrade. That shooting left at least eight children dead, along with a security guard.

4. Supreme Court

Top Senate Democrats are pushing for new ethics rules in the wake of a new ProPublica report that revealed a GOP megadonor paid the school tuition for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ grandnephew. Justice Thomas did not report the financial assistance for the child he helped raise on his annual disclosures, according to the report, in the latest revelation raising ethical questions around the high court. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, however, has rejected calls to subpoena a Supreme Court justice, saying it raises constitutional concerns. He also told CNN he can’t move forward with a new ethics bill until Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns from an illness since Republicans would have the votes to block any such legislation in his committee.

5. Kentucky Derby

The 149th Kentucky Derby, the first horse race in the coveted Triple Crown, is set to run Saturday in Louisville. However, officials from the Churchill Downs racetrack, the home of the famed derby, are calling attention to several recent horse deaths within a five-day stretch. Since the start of Kentucky Derby week on April 29, four horses have died at the track, including two from unknown causes, according to officials. Both equines were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. In response, the company operating the Kentucky Derby indefinitely suspended Joseph on Thursday — but the race remains scheduled as planned. “The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority,” said Bill Mudd, Churchill Down’s president and chief operating officer.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Baby undergoes groundbreaking surgery in mother’s womb

Doctors successfully completed brain surgery on a baby before she was born. Watch the remarkable video.

Ed Sheeran verdict

In a legal win for the British pop star, a jury found Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song “Let’s Get It On.” What’s your verdict? Listen for yourself.

Maria Menounos reveals she’s cancer free

The former “E! News” correspondent is on a positive path toward recovery after undergoing surgery this year for pancreatic cancer.

Alabama head baseball coach fired amid betting investigation

University of Alabama’s head baseball coach Brad Bohannon is being investigated for alleged suspicious wagering at a casino, sources say.

Google debuts new folding phone

Remember the hype surrounding the Motorola Razr years ago? Well, it appears foldable smartphones are making a big comeback.

TODAY’S NUMBER

260

That’s the age of the Gold State Coach, which has been used to carry British royals in every coronation since William IV in 1831. The historic carriage will be used this weekend to convey King Charles III and Queen Camilla back to the palace after they are crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey. Here’s how to watch the coronation.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Grab your popcorn and watch.”

— GOP state Rep. Justin Wilmeth, describing Arizona’s messy Senate race as “the Wild, Wild West.” Though still in the early stages, all eyes are on the battle where a high-profile Democrat is targeting the seat of Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Many liberals were infuriated when Sinema, who was elected to the Senate as a Democrat in 2018, left the party in December — and subsequently stood in the way of Biden’s agenda on multiple occasions. Republicans are hoping to seize on those tensions to gain another Senate seat as Democrats try to push forward a candidate who can appeal to the GOP base without alienating the general electorate.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Bear startles school principal

A principal in West Virginia went to throw away trash and found a large bear hiding in the school’s dumpster! See his reaction. (Click here to view)

