Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 6 injured in Mississippi restaurant shooting

By Amy Simonson, Paradise Afshar and Zoe Sottile, CNN

A suspect has been arrested after a Friday shooting at a Mississippi restaurant left one man dead and six people injured, according to local police.

The Ocean Springs Police Department said officers responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to the shooting at the Scratch Kitchen & Bar in the city.

The City of Ocean Springs announced said in a statement on Saturday that police had a suspect in custody. Police chief Mark Dunston said in the statement that the suspect’s identity would not be released while investigations continued.

“Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information,” he said.

Police earlier identified the man killed in the shooting as Chase Harmon, 19, of Moss Point, Mississippi. They said the injured victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Mayor Kenny Holloway in a statement Saturday described the shooting as “intentional” and saying it had been “a terrible disruption” to the Ocean Springs community.

“The senseless act of violence has shaken our small town and has shown a disregard for others safety, not only in our downtown district but throughout our city. This was not a random act of violence but it was an intentional attack,” he said.

Holloway said officials will “exhaust all resources” to keep the streets safe for everyone.

According to CNN affiliate WLOX, there were large crowds in downtown Ocean Springs Friday night for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and the Scratch Kitchen & Bar is located along a bustling strip of restaurants and bars there.

Ocean Springs is in southern Mississippi, about 90 miles from New Orleans.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.