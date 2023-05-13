2 dead after possible tornado in Texas

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

At least two people are dead and 10 others were taken to the hospital after a possible tornado struck around 4 a.m. Saturday along the southern coast of Texas, near the Mexico border, officials said.

Crews are searching for more survivors amid extensive damage in Laguna Heights, which is between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, according to the City of Port Isabel.

Multiple structures and power lines were damaged, and crews from several agencies are helping with cleanup and recovery, the city said in a Facebook post.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville said it has a survey team headed to the area “to determine if a tornado did occur.”

