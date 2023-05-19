8-year-old who died in US Customs and Border Protection custody identified by the Honduran Foreign Ministry

By Rosa Flores and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — The Honduran Foreign Ministry has identified the 8-year-old girl who died in US Customs and Border Protection custody in Harlingen, Texas, as Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez.

Reyes died Wednesday at a Harlingen hospital and her family is receiving consular services from the Honduran consulate in McAllen, Texas, according to a news release issued by the foreign ministry.

“The Honduran Consulate in McAllen, Texas has asked US Border Patrol for the respective report related to the death of the minor,” the release stated.

A complete autopsy has been ordered, according to Justice of the Peace Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Garcia said.

On Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection announced the girl had “experienced a medical emergency” while at a Border Protection facility with her family. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the news release. The release added the agency is conducting an investigation, and has notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department.

Reyes’ death came days after an unaccompanied 17-year-old from Honduras died in Florida while in the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.