3 people killed, 1 critically injured in Kansas City nightclub shooting

(CNN) — Three people were killed and one is in critical condition after a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, police say.

At least five people were shot at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Ave., the police department in Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed.

Officers responded to the lounge just before 1:30 a.m. local time, “located multiple victims upon their arrival and began providing medical aid,” police said.

“Officers located five victims all believed to be adults,” the department said in an email to CNN. “Three of the victims were transported by EMS to the hospital. Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.”

One of the victims died later at the hospital, police said.

Two victims remain in the hospital, according to police, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

Authorities are asking those with information on the shooting to come forward, as “there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided.”

CNN has reached out to Klymax Lounge for comment.

