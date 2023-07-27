14-year-old fatally stabbed after basketball game. Mother speaks out

By TERELL BAILEY

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A teen is dead after being stabbed Tuesday night, and now a mother is left grieving.

Terronda Henderson was brought to tears when describing what she will miss most about her son DaiVion.

The 14-year-old was fatally stabbed Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side.

Police say the incident happened near Burgess Street and Thatcher Avenue.

“I don’t know what is wrong with these kids these days. You win some, and you lose some, and you go home. You fight some more, another day, or go back and toughen yourself up,” Henderson said.

According to Henderson, she’s been told by witnesses, DaiVion was stabbed because he won a basketball game.

She says she talked to her son earlier that evening when he called to check-in. Little did she know that’d be their final phone call.

“Love you, Mom. Just checking in. Call you in a little bit. I said, ‘Alright. Love you, son,'” Henderson said.

Daivon was taken to the hospital, where he eventually passed away. Now, he leaves behind a distraught family, including four siblings.

“His oldest sister is 13 years old. She is very close to him, and she’s not taking it easy at all,” Henderson said.

Police aren’t giving too many details at the moment. Henderson says authorities told her they’ve since arrested a suspect.

She says police told her the suspect is also a teenager.

“Although it was senseless and violent, the baby that did this was a baby, and it’s so sad his whole life is over with because he couldn’t lose at a basketball game,” Henderson said.

DaiVion would’ve celebrated his 15th birthday in September. A lover of sports, he planned a career in boxing.

Henderson thanks the community for its help and support during this time.

As for the suspect, Henderson says she forgives them.

“Think about what you did and don’t ever … ever do it again … if you get to go to juvie and they let you out at 18, do right when they let you out,” she said.

