Boa constrictor on the loose in Lexington

By Web staff

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lexington. Lexington Police shared a photo of the snake that was taken by a resident behind the CVS in the center of town.

“Oh my god I was so scared. Should I go to work? Can I take the day off?” joked Ani Akhian, who works at the CVS near where the snake was found. “Even if it’s a pet, at the end of the day it’s a snake. You don’t know. So I hope it gets caught so nobody gets hurt.”

The town’s Animal Control Officer has been in contact with MassWildlife. They say the snake, which was last seen on Sunday, does not pose a threat to anyone.

It appears to be a pet that has either escaped or was released. It was described as “very docile.”

MassWildlife experts will be in Lexington Friday attempting to locate and capture the snake.

It is legal to keep boa constrictors as pets in Massachusetts.

“I’m going to both eyes on the ground actually. I’m not going to look up. I’m not going to look at the scenery. I’m just going to look out for snakes,” one bicyclist in the area said.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to give it space and call Lexington Animal Control.

