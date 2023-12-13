Man charged with the murder of Detroit synagogue president during home invasion

By Rob Frehse, CNN

(CNN) — A Detroit man has been charged with murder in the October killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll during a home invasion, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Michael Manuel Jackson Bolanos, 28, who allegedly did not know Woll, was charged with homicide – felony murder, home invasion and lying to police officers, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“Let me state very clearly,” Worthy said, “There are no facts to suggest that this defendant knew Ms. Woll and there are certainly no facts to suggest this was a hate crime.”

The medical examiner determined Woll’s death was caused by multiple sharp force wounds with a straight-edge cutting instrument, Worthy said, adding Woll died by homicide.

The defendant was expected to appear for arraignment Wednesday evening, according to Worthy, though CNN was unable to confirm details of the court appearance.

CNN was unable to immediately identify an attorney for the defendant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.