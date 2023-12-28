Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller says domestic violence allegations ‘100% false’

By Jillian Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller said Thursday the allegations of domestic violence against him are “100% false” and “completely wrong and blown out of proportion” in his first public comments since he was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

“Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me,” Miller said. “Hopefully over time, all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

When asked what was not true about the allegations, he said, “All of it is incorrect.”

Miller, who is originally from DeSoto, Texas, was in his home state during the Bills’ bye week when police responded to the alleged incident on November 29. Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department on November 30 and was released on $5,000 bond.

“You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way,” he said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department, Miller has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The alleged victim told police Miller ordered her to leave the apartment they share in Dallas after a verbal argument. As she was gathering personal items to leave, the affidavit says, Miller “walked up to her and began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave the unit.”

Police say the woman informed them she is six weeks pregnant.

In the report, the woman alleges that at one point Miller pulled out a chunk of her hair, which caused her to fall to the ground.

She also told officers Miller twice “placed pressure” with his hand around her neck, although she was still able to breathe. Miller allegedly left the apartment after the woman said she was going to call the police. The police report says an officer “observed minor abrasions on the Complainant’s left hand along with bruising to her neck, injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck.” Bruises were also later found on her abdomen and left arm.

CNN was not able to find contact information for Miller’s girlfriend. CNN affiliate WFAA reported it reached her by text, and she reportedly said, “Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!” She called the incident “a huge misunderstanding” and a “verbal disagreement.”

Miller has continued to play for the Bills since the arrest. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said earlier this month Miller would play as the legal process continues.

“That’s a very serious nature and … we’re gonna take every precaution with. Culture and character and all those things are super important. But we also have to remember we have to let the legal process play out. The guy that we’ve known here for a year and a half, that seems out of character,” he said.

Miller, one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers of the last decade, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills last year. Now 34 and coming off several injuries, he has tallied only three tackles and no sacks this season and played in just 11 of 15 games.

CNN's Andy Rose, David Close and Ben Morse contributed to this report.