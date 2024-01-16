A single strand of hair was used to link the Gilgo Beach murder suspect to a fourth victim, indictment says



(CNN) — Rex Heuermann, the New York man awaiting trial in a string of killings more than a decade ago, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fourth woman who was among victims whose remains were discovered by investigators on Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann is now charged with murder in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach, according to court documents released Tuesday. Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she was last seen in July 2007.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the new charge in court Tuesday, where he appeared in a dark suit with his hands cuffed behind his back. His daughter and estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, were both present in court.

Heuermann was taken into custody in July and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last year.

The women, including Brainard-Barnes, became known as the “Gilgo Four” after their remains were found near Gilgo Beach within a few days of each other in 2010.

Heuermann continues to maintain his innocence, his attorney Michael Brown told reporters after the court hearing. “He said, ‘I’m not guilty of these charges.’ He’s looking forward to fighting these charges,” Brown said.

Brainard-Barnes lived in Connecticut and was believed to be working as a sex worker when she went missing. The other three victims were also reportedly sex workers or escorts when they disappeared.

Investigators found DNA belonging to Ellerup on a leather belt used to restrain Brainard-Barnes, according to an indictment.

Brainard-Barnes was restrained by three leather belts, one of which was used to tie her ankles together, the indictment states.

Brown said the nuclear DNA testing evidence prosecutors revealed Tuesday was “problematic.”

“All along we have been told that the evidence is unsuitable for nuclear DNA testing,” Brown said. “Miraculously, nuclear DNA testing and results have come forward.”

In 2010, a hair recovered from a belt buckle was unsuitable for DNA profiling and was sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis prior to Heuermann’s identification as a suspect, the indictment states.

The laboratory recently was able to generate DNA sequencing data for the hair found on Brainard-Barnes confirming a link with Heuermann, the indictment states.

The DNA profile is “7.9 trillion times more likely to have come from a person genetically identical to Asa Ellerup’s SNP genotype file than from an unrelated individual,” the indictment states.

“We believe these DNA results are significant,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told reporters after the hearing.

The technology used to determine the DNA evidence is “cutting edge” and “scientifically accepted in both the medical and forensic community,” Tierney said.

Ellerup was out of town when Brainard-Barnes disappeared, according to the indictment.

Authorities identified Heuermann as a suspect in early 2022 using cell phone data, witness descriptions and other information, and obtained a sample of his DNA from leftover crust in a pizza box he threw out.

More than 200 guns found at home

Less than six miles from where the remains were found, Heuermann had lived quietly with his family in the Long Island suburb of Massapequa Park for years.

He married Ellerup in 1996 and lived in a suburban house with his daughter and stepson. Neighbors said the family mostly kept to themselves. Ellerup filed for divorce within a few days of Heuermann’s arrest, her attorney Robert Macedonio told CNN at the time.

When investigators turned the house upside down last summer, they found between 200 and 300 guns stashed in a walled-off vault locked behind a metal door. Authorities have also looked into properties Heuermann owns in South Carolina and Nevada.

Heuermann’s DNA was found on at least one of the bodies, Tierney previously said.

Heuermann’s internet history included at least 200 internet searches for information about the status of the Gilgo investigation, as well as compulsive searches for photos of the victims and their families, the district attorney said.

The Gilgo Four are among 11 sets of human remains found strewn across Long Island’s South Shore between 2010 and 2011, launching what police have called “one of the most consequential homicide investigations” in the island’s history.

This story has been updated with additional information.

