5 things to know for Feb. 26: Presidential race, Ukraine, Middle East, Global warming, University of Georgia

(CNN) — There is still less than a month left of winter, but most of the US won’t feel like it this week. Much of the central and eastern regions will see record-breaking heat, with some cities bracing for temperatures more akin to May or June than the end of February.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary Saturday, further tightening his grip on the GOP nomination after defeating rival Nikki Haley in her home state — where she was a two-term governor. In remarks celebrating his latest primary victory, Trump said he’s never seen the Republican Party “so unified as it is right now.” Nearly 60% of the state cast their votes for Trump compared to 40% for Haley, according to CNN projections. Trump has swept all 2024 GOP nominating contests so far, but Haley has vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday, saying she doesn’t believe Trump can defeat President Joe Biden in November.

2. Ukraine

US aid to Ukraine will be center stage this week as President Joe Biden prepares to meet Tuesday with top congressional leaders to discuss passing additional funding for the war-torn country. Biden, who visited Ukraine last year, has repeatedly framed the need to support the country against Russia as a matter of national security abroad and at home. In the face of congressional inaction on a package that includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, the president has directed his team to make the consequences “abundantly clear,” a US official told CNN. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Sunday that “millions” could die if US lawmakers don’t approve the aid request for Kyiv. In a rare admission, he also said at least 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war thus far.

3. Middle East

The Israeli military has submitted a plan to the war cabinet for “evacuating the population” of Gaza from areas of fighting amid warnings that an offensive on the southern city of Rafah will take place soon. Fears are growing in Gaza and across the international community over Israel’s planned offensive in the crammed city, which lies next to the shuttered border with Egypt, as more than a million civilians seemingly have no further place to escape. Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government announced today they have submitted their resignations after facing intense pressure from the US to reform and improve their governance in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

4. Global warming

Human-caused global warming is fueling longer droughts and extreme weather events that are posing problems to communities around the world. Scientists say Mexico City, a sprawling metropolis of nearly 22 million people and one of the world’s biggest cities, may be just months away from “day zero” — when the taps run dry for huge swaths of the city. Experts say this comes as a result of several years of abnormally low rainfall, longer dry periods and high temperatures that have added stress to a water system already straining to cope with increased demand. In the coming weeks, Mexican authorities are expected to introduce significant restrictions on the water pumped from reservoirs ahead of the intense summer months.

5. University of Georgia

College students in Georgia are on edge after two tragic deaths on the University of Georgia campus occurred less than a day apart. A vigil will be held today for Laken Hope Riley, an Augusta University nursing student who was found dead after jogging on the UGA campus last week, as her suspected killer’s immigration status has drawn the scrutiny of Republican leaders — though there is little evidence indicating a connection between immigration and crime. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Sunday that the suspect is a Venezuelan migrant who is not a US citizen, prompting outcries from several Republican politicians demanding stricter immigration policies at the US-Mexico border.

HAPPENING LATER

Hungary to vote on Sweden’s NATO bid

﻿Hungary is expected to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid today when the country’s parliament reconvenes. Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in 2022 and Finland joined the bloc in April 2023 — doubling the alliance’s border with Russia. In the coming hours, Hungary could become the last NATO member to approve Sweden’s accession after Prime Minister Viktor Orban, considered to be the EU leader closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin, worked to delay the vote.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

SAG Awards 2024: See who won

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Saturday in Los Angeles, and the show streamed live globally on Netflix. These were the big winners of the night.

‘Scandals and secrets’: On board the world’s most exclusive private residential ship

This luxurious vessel, home to multimillionaires and billionaires, is shrouded in secrecy. Read what it takes to buy a condo on board.

China’s battle of the lattes

This coffee chain was mired in a fraud scandal four years ago but is now beating Starbucks in the important Chinese market.

See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires

If you have a fear of insects, you don’t want to see this. Promise.

Walmart offers mammograms at select locations

Access to health care can be a challenge for America’s most vulnerable populations, but one company is hoping its new pilot with Walmart will help bring yearly mammogram screenings to more people.

IN MEMORIAM

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor who appeared in “Star Trek: Discovery” and Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” has died, his family announced in a statement Sunday. He was 49. A native of Canada, Mitchell acquired more than 50 film and television credits throughout his acting career. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and shared periodic updates about his health in recent years.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$5

That’s how much AT&T is reimbursing customers for the network outage last week that left tens of thousands of people unable to place calls, text, or access the internet for nearly 12 hours. The mobile network said the credit is the “average cost of a full day of service.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This is an amazing step forward in our field.”

— Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah, a senior author of a new study that reveals a potentially life-saving measure to treat severe allergic reactions. Data published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the asthma medication Xolair may substantially reduce the severity of reactions in people with multiple food allergies.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Dad’s freshly shaved face sends kids into a tailspin

Watch these kids freak out when they see their dad for the first time without his beard!

