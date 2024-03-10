5 people, including a juvenile, killed in Virginia plane crash, officials say

By Michelle Watson, Sarah Dewberry and Yan Kaner, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane crash into a wooded area near Virginia’s western border on Sunday, bursting into flames and killing all five people on board, including a juvenile, authorities said.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, around 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

“At this time, it appears there were four adults and one juvenile onboard the aircraft. All five, which includes the pilot, died at the scene,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller in a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WSLS.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate the incident.

The plane was, “a small, private jet,” said state police.

“State police is working with the FAA and NTSB to confirm the flight path of the aircraft and identify the occupants. The crash investigation remains ongoing at this time,” Geller said.

Hot Springs sits near the Virginia’s border with West Virginia and is approximately 160 miles northwest of Richmond.

CNN has sought additional information from state police, the Ingalls Field Airport and the coroner with the Western District of Virginia’s Department of Health.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.