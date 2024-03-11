5 Things to know for March 11: Gaza, presidential race, Oscars, Pope Francis, Laken Riley

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Several major news agencies have withdrawn an image distributed by Britain’s royal family showing Catherine, Princess of Wales, saying they believe the photo has been manipulated. This comes after weeks of public speculation and rumors online about the future Queen’s health and whereabouts. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will push ahead with a military offensive in Rafah despite President Joe Biden’s warning that doing so would be a “red line.” Around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering in the southern Gaza city and the vast majority are experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger. The United Nations aid chief has also warned that a ground invasion into Rafah could lead to “a slaughter.” Netanyahu is still standing firm on sending his military into the region, though he did not provide specifics on a timeline. The Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into Rafah, as the holy month of Ramadan begins today for most Muslims.

2. Election 2024

President Biden and former President Donald Trump kicked off the rematch of their 2020 contest in Georgia with competing Saturday rallies in the key swing state. The two candidates used their appearances ahead of Tuesday’s primaries to call out electoral opponents and mobilize voters. Speaking in Atlanta, Biden slammed Trump over “who he keeps company with” before describing him as an existential threat to the republic. In the northwest Georgia city of Rome, Trump — now the presumptive GOP nominee after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley exited the race last week — conjured an apocalyptic vision of a nation under siege from invading migrants and economic blight. Analysts say Georgia will be a closely watched battleground after Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes four years ago.

3. Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards delivered both pomp and politics during Sunday night’s ceremony. Christopher Nolan’s nuclear thriller “Oppenheimer” dominated the night, sweeping several major awards including Oscars for best picture and best director. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. scored statues for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, for their work in the film. Meanwhile, Emma Stone won best actress for her starring role in “Poor Things,” which earned three additional awards. Box office powerhouse “Barbie” made its presence known with Ryan Gosling’s all-out performance of “I’m Just Ken,” along with an Oscar win for best original song. Many stars in attendance used their platforms to call for global peace, while others wore red pins to symbolize their support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

4. Pope Francis

Pope Francis attracted heavy criticism over the weekend for saying Ukraine should have the “courage of the white flag” and negotiate to end the war with Russia. His comments released in an interview on Saturday brought a swift response from Kyiv, which has seen tens of thousands killed and is seeking to recapture territory seized by Russia. “Our flag is a yellow and blue one. This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in response. The director of the Holy See Press Office later clarified the pope’s comments, saying “the Pope picked up the image of the white flag, proposed by the interviewer, to indicate a cessation of hostilities, a truce reached with the courage of negotiation,” — not surrender as some may have interpreted.

5. Laken Riley

President Biden backtracked on comments about the alleged killer of an Augusta University nursing student, saying over the weekend that he should have used the term “undocumented” instead of “illegal” when describing the man in last week’s State of the Union address. Laken Riley was killed on the University of Georgia campus in February, and her death has become a focal point of immigration politics. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly invoked Riley’s death during pushes for hardline immigration proposals, including a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. Last week, the House also passed the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft, with all GOP members in attendance and 37 Democrats supporting the bill.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

These $2.99 Trader Joe’s tote bags are being resold for as much as $500

A mosh pit over bags at Trader Joe’s… what has the world come to?

Photographer steps inside Vietnam’s shadowy ‘click farms’

These images offer a rare glimpse inside “click farms” that artificially generate likes, comments and shares on social media accounts.

The Body Shop shuts down all US-based operations

The retail store has shut down all of its US-based operations and will be closing dozens of Canadian locations as it files for bankruptcy.

Resurrecting the woolly mammoth?

Scientists are taking steps forward in their quest to resurrect a creature that hasn’t roamed the Earth in 4,000 years.

5 ways to get out of a fitness rut

If you feel like you’ve hit a plateau in your fitness journey, these tips may help.

TODAY’S NUMBER

50

That’s how many passengers on board a LATAM Airlines plane were injured after a flight from Australia to New Zealand experienced a “technical event” that produced a sudden movement. Witnesses said many passengers were thrown around the cabin at the time of the drop. The airline did not elaborate on what the technical event was but confirmed the plane landed in Auckland as scheduled.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We’re breaking up with spring break.”

— Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones, reiterating that Miami authorities are cracking down on raucous spring breakers due to escalating violence. The City of Miami Beach recently unveiled a breakup campaign that includes hefty fines, curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking fees and nonresident towing rates of more than $500.

AND FINALLY …

Meet the first American woman to race solo around the world

This 29-year-old sailor made history after racing solo for 130 days at sea. Listen to her reflect on the challenging journey.

