Minnesota woman charged with buying guns allegedly used by suspect in killings of 3 first responders

By Chris Boyette and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — A Minnesota woman has been charged on suspicion of purchasing guns authorities say were used by her significant other to kill three first responders during an armed standoff last month, prosecutors announced.

Ashley Anne Dyrdahl, 35, is accused of using her name to purchase at least five guns for her longtime partner, Shannon Gooden, who is legally barred from owning firearms because he is a felon, the US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said in a news release.

During an incident at the couple’s Burnsville, Minnesota, home on February 18, Gooden barricaded himself inside the house with his family – including seven children – and opened fire on first responders who arrived at the scene, according to police. Two police officers and a firefighter were killed and another officer was injured, authorities said.

Gooden also died in the incident and the children, ages 2 to 15, were able to leave the home safely, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. The agency noted Gooden had “several guns and a large amount of ammunition.”

“Since that tragic day, law enforcement and the public have been asking the same question, how did a violent felon obtain these firearms?” US Attorney Andrew Luger said at a news conference Thursday.

Gooden was prohibited from possessing firearms after being convicted of second-degree assault in Dakota County in 2008 and Dyrdahl was aware of his felony status, according to an indictment filed in US District Court of Minnesota.

“Despite knowing of Gooden’s felony status, between September of 2023 and January of 2024, Dyrdahl purchased five firearms from two different federal firearms licensees (FFLs) at Gooden’s direction and knowingly and intentionally transferred the firearms to Gooden,” the prosecutor’s office said in its release.

Dyrdahl is charged with one count of conspiracy, five counts of straw purchasing, and five counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Dyrdahl was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. CNN has been unable to determine whether she has an attorney.

The men killed in the domestic incident response were identified as officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27 years old, and 40-year-old firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz last month mourned the men as “heroes” who “made the ultimate sacrifice for this community.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

