A 3-year-old left in a running truck was behind the wheel when it hit and killed a 2-year-old

(CNN) — A 2-year-old died after being struck by a truck with a 3-year-old behind the wheel, police in California said.

Authorities got call that a child had been hit by a vehicle near a gas station Saturday afternoon, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Investigators discovered a 2-year-old child had been hurt and taken by family members to a hospital where they passed away from their injuries, police said.

The truck had been left running while parked at a gas pump with a 3-year-old in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle, the police statement said.

The truck’s owner had gone inside the gas station store, police said. While he was inside the store, “the three-year-old got out of their car seat and got into the driver’s seat. The truck began moving forward and it collided with a two-year-old child who was near a taco stand on the edge of the lot,” the statement said.

“Everyone involved has cooperated in this investigation. An arrest has not been made,” the police department said, adding the results of its investigation will be “forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Woodland is about 19 miles from Sacramento.

