5 things to know for March 26: Baltimore bridge collapse, Trump, US-Israel tensions, Reproductive rights, Social media



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A spring storm is unleashing dangerous blizzard conditions across the Plains while also firing up strong tornadoes in the South. At the same time, tens of thousands of homes in the Northeast are still without power nearly a week after a brutal storm crippled the energy grid in the region.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Baltimore bridge collapse

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight after it was struck by a container ship. Rescue workers are searching for multiple people and vehicles believed to have fallen into the water, a Fire Department spokesperson told CNN. The official warned that the collapse of the 1.6-mile-long, four-lane bridge was a “mass casualty multi-agency incident,” and conditions were unsafe for rescuers due to objects hanging from the structure, freezing conditions and limited visibility. The bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor. It is an essential link of Interstate I-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

2. Trump

An appeals court on Monday ruled former President Donald Trump can have 10 additional days to pay a reduced $175 million bond to appeal the $464 million civil fraud judgment against him, his adult sons and his company. Trump told reporters he will cover the bond using cash as collateral. The ruling for now staves off the prospect of the New York attorney general seeking to seize his property to enforce the judgment against him. At a separate hearing on Monday, a judge said Trump’s criminal trial in the hush money case against him will begin with jury selection on April 15. The date is three weeks later than originally scheduled, but the delay won’t make much of a dent on Trump’s 2024 calendar — and it’s still unclear whether any of his other three trials will happen before the November election.

3. US-Israel tensions

Tensions between the US and Israel were further exposed on Monday when Washington allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US decision to abstain from the vote prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a scheduled trip to the US by two of his top advisers, two Israeli officials said. US and Israeli officials were expected to discuss alternatives to a planned Israeli military ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, hoping to forestall what the US believes would amount to a humanitarian catastrophe if Israel launched a full-scale ground invasion. The White House viewed the cancelation as an overreaction and the move has perplexed US officials.

4. Reproductive rights

The Supreme Court today will hear its first abortion case since the historic 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, which erased the federal constitutional right to the procedure. The high court is being asked whether the FDA overstepped its authority by making it easier to obtain mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion. Mifepristone was approved by the FDA decades ago and has been shown to be safe and effective. But anti-abortion advocates have claimed that the drug is not safe and that the FDA didn’t study it enough to approve it. While it is uncertain how the justices may rule, the case could ultimately curtail access to abortion pills and potentially prevent the medication from being dispensed through the mail.

5. Social media

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on Monday banning children under the age of 14 from having their own social media accounts. The legislation makes Florida the latest in a string of states to pass laws that restrict young Americans from accessing social media platforms. States including Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Ohio and Utah have pushed similar bills in recent months to regulate tech companies, citing safety concerns. Also in the social media industry, Trump Media & Technology Group — the owner of Donald Trump’s struggling social media platform Truth Social — announced it will make its stock market debut today. This marks the first time in almost 30 years that part of Trump’s business empire is going public.

HAPPENING LATER

RFK Jr. set to announce his vice presidential pick

﻿Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his running mate today at a rally in Oakland, California. The announcement comes as his campaign seeks out new support amid increasing concerns among Democrats over his impact on the race.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Chick-fil-A will stop using its ‘no antibiotics ever’ label on chicken

Citing low chicken supplies, Chick-fil-A said it will transition to sourcing chicken fed with antibiotics this spring.

Colorful paintings of daily life uncovered in 4,300-year-old Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists have discovered paintings of daily life in ancient Egypt in a tomb dating back more than 4,300 years.

Authorities raid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes

Search warrant activity at homes belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is related to a sex trafficking investigation, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Shohei Ohtani says he never gambled on sport

Faced with growing attention over a theft and gambling scandal, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said he never participated in sports betting and accused his interpreter of “stealing money.”

The must-have tool for soothing sore muscles

If your muscles are feeling a bit tight, this affordable tool can help relieve myofascial pain, ease tension and increase flexibility.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2026

That’s the year when construction of the famous Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will finally be finished — more than 140 years after it started. When complete, it will become the world’s tallest church, overtaking Ulm Minster in Germany.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The echoes of history are unmistakable in our current climate.”

— Steven Spielberg, saying that he is “increasingly alarmed” over the rise of extremist views. The Oscar-winning director shared the poignant remarks Monday while accepting an honor from the University of Southern California for his work with the Shoah Foundation, an organization he founded in 1994 to record and preserve interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Inside one of Seoul’s most beautiful homes

Top interior designer Teo Yang uses his home as his canvas, blending traditional elements with modern items. Watch this video to take a look inside.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.