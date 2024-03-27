Catch up on the day’s news: Bridge recovery, Disney dispute settled, seasonal allergies

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Bridge recovery: The federal government is bracing for a long and expensive road to recovery from the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge. A father of three and a budding entrepreneur are among the six people presumed dead. 📹 Video: Missing victims possibly saved other lives

2️⃣ Disney dispute: The entertainment giant and the state of Florida settled a dispute that arose over opposition to a law restricting instruction about gender and sexual orientation in classrooms.

3️⃣ Border problems: Arizona voters hear the divisive talk about the US-Mexico border, but for them the issues are much more personal. 📹 Watch: She used to smuggle migrants

4️⃣ Starvation cult: Kenyans are struggling to understand how a cult massacre happened as the first of hundreds of bodies are finally released for burial.

5️⃣ Siestas and late nights: Spain’s tradition of long afternoon breaks and eating and drinking well past midnight doesn’t sit well with everyone. Here’s why.

👀 Spectacular sight: The sky breaks out into celestial light as a volcano erupts in Grindavik, Iceland.

📸 Odd couple: Peggy the Staffordshire bull terrier and Molly the magpie formed an unlikely friendship. Their separation has infuriated fans and followers.

🎧 Hunger crisis: More than 2 million people in Gaza don’t have enough food to eat. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh explains how the famine could have a lasting impact.

🤧 Seasonal allergies: If you’re sniffling and sneezing more than usual, pollen could be the culprit. Here’s what you can do to get a little relief.

🗓️ Tomorrow: Disgraced cryptocurrency guru Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced after his conviction for fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors are asking for 40 to 50 years in prison.

﻿You can buy this electric luxury SUV for $25,000. There’s just one little catch.

