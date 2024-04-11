5 things to know for April 11: Leaders summit, Ceasefire talks, Storms, Inflation, Cicadas

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The Tennessee state Senate has passed a controversial bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed handguns at K-12 schools. The measure puts the nationwide debate over arming educators back in the spotlight as mass shootings continue not only in American schools but at parades, festivals, places of worship and more.

1. Leaders summit

President Joe Biden will host the first-ever leaders summit between the US, Japan and the Philippines today, the latest attempt to draw Pacific allies closer as the region grapples with China’s aggression and nuclear provocations from North Korea. Biden’s meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are expected to produce announcements relating to infrastructure, energy security, digital connectivity and maritime security. On Wednesday, Biden kicked off a lavish state visit for Prime Minister Kishida and reaffirmed the US-Japan alliance as “stronger than it’s ever been.” Meanwhile, China’s highest-level visit to North Korea in nearly five years is set to get underway today, as Pyongyang seeks to strengthen relations with both Beijing and Moscow.

2. Ceasefire talks

Three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Wednesday, an assassination that threatens to complicate ongoing negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal. The Hamas-run government said Wednesday that the Haniyeh family had been “carrying out social and family visits on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr,” before one of their vehicles was struck by a bomb. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar. Haniyeh in a statement said killing the sons of leaders would only make Hamas “more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.” Separately, Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.

3. Storms

Another round of powerful storms is poised to hit the Southeast and the Ohio Valley today, hours after deadly storms spawned damaging tornadoes and flash flood emergencies from Texas to Mississippi. Life-threatening floods were reported early today in the Tallahassee, Florida, area, where water was entering structures and rescues were underway, according to the National Weather Service. At least four tornadoes were reported in Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday, prompting widespread power outages across parts of the Gulf Coast. Though the severe threat is diminishing across the South, strong winds are still gusting through much of the region, where more than 30 million people are under wind advisories.

4. Inflation

The latest reading of prices at the consumer level came in higher than expected Wednesday, showing a rise in inflation. US stocks fell sharply after the Consumer Price Index showed a 3.5% increase in prices for the 12 months ended in March. The Dow closed 422 points lower, the S&P 500 lost 1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 1%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose in pretty much every major category last month, with surging gas and housing costs playing a major role. Investors worry that the hotter-than-expected report will push back the Federal Reserve’s timeline for the rate cuts it has been hinting would come this year.

5. Cicadas

Billions of cicadas are set to surface in a matter of weeks as two different broods — one that appears every 13 years, and another every 17 years — emerge simultaneously. The rare emergence of this many insects, which some are referring to as the “cicadapocalypse,” hasn’t been seen in the US since Thomas Jefferson was president — and won’t happen again until 2245. This spring’s periodical cicadas will begin to make their appearance sometime in mid-May in parts of the Midwest and Southeast. Though the bugs may seem foreboding, experts predict that the two broods won’t overlap significantly, and the bugs themselves, while loud and numerous, are harmless.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery

An aspiring artist landed in big trouble with his employer — and the police — after hanging his own artwork in a famous museum.

A graffiti ‘takeover’ roils downtown Los Angeles

CNN spoke with a man who said his graffiti crew was involved in tagging the famous Oceanwide Plaza complex in downtown Los Angeles. Read how he hopes to redefine public perception of the medium.

Aerosmith announces rescheduled ‘Peace Out’ tour dates

Nearly seven months after Aerosmith was forced to postpone their “Peace Out” farewell tour, the band is heading back out on the road this fall.

How women’s NCAA basketball and Caitlin Clark broke viewership

records, in three charts

﻿The NCAA women’s basketball championship drew nearly 19 million viewers, surpassing the men’s final and shattering records thanks to Caitlin Clark.

It’s time to give caregivers more support

Often derided and not supported as meaningful work, caregiving can be messy — but also an intellectually, spiritually and psychologically rich experience, author Elissa Strauss found.

TODAY’S NUMBER

40%

That’s the percentage of Hispanic and Latino/a professionals in corporate America who say they feel it is necessary to change aspects of themselves to succeed at work, according to a new study. Among the more than 2,300 Hispanic professionals surveyed, many said they feel stereotyped, overlooked or underappreciated at their jobs — and sometimes are even encouraged to “assimilate to office norms.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

— Former President Donald Trump, saying this week that abortion legislation should be left to states. On Wednesday, Trump went further in confirming he would not sign a national abortion ban if elected to the White House again, reversing a promise he made as a candidate in 2016 and stood by during his first term in office.

AND FINALLY …

Thirsty dog goes viral

Working from home often means spending more time with pets — and trying to prevent their frequent interruptions. Watch this dog crash her owner’s online meeting with a water bowl slurpfest.

