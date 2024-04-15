Catch up on the day’s news: Trump’s hush money trial, coral bleaching, tax deadline

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Apple’s iPhone sales are plunging. The company lost momentum in China as nationalism, a rough economy and increased competition have hurt Apple there. Samsung went all in on artificial intelligence, a market researcher noted, while Apple has not articulated a strong message about AI.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Trump trial: Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial began with jury selection in New York. Most of the potential jurors in the first group said they could not be fair and impartial, and more than 50 were dismissed. Here are the takeaways from the first day. 📹 Video: CNN reporter on Trump’s demeanor in court

2️⃣ Coral bleaching: Extreme ocean heat has triggered a major global coral bleaching event, and scientists warn it could be the worst on record. ➕ Climate change could be driving “killer” cold outbreaks in oceans.

3️⃣ ‘Rust’ sentencing: Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed received 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter related to the 2021 fatal shooting on the movie set.

4️⃣ Tesla cuts: Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its global staff of 140,000, the latest example of the effects of more competition and softer demand in the electric car sector.

5️⃣ Tax deadline: It’s Tax Day, and the IRS expects “tens of millions” of Americans to file their returns at the last minute. ➕ Some H&R Block customers had problems.

Watch this

👀 Daring rescue: Members of the Turkish military used helicopters to save more than 170 people who were trapped high in the air in a cable car.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

Quotable

🏛️ Controversial bill: Cid, a 21-year-old college student, says she plans to leave Iowa after graduation because lawmakers passed a controversial immigration bill.

Quiz time

🎤 Canadian singer Grimes apologized to fans after technical problems marred her performance at which music festival in California?

A. Bonnaroo

B. Lollapalooza

C. Coachella

D. Burning Man

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

👩‍🍼 Risk for moms: Pregnancy complications may be linked to an elevated risk of death even decades after giving birth, according to a new study.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna broke a world record that had stood for four decades.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. She sang at Coachella, where Lana Del Rey and No Doubt also are performing.

